Ukraine pact with Netherlands unlocks $2 bn in aid

Kharkiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a security agreement on Friday that will provide Kyiv with two billion Euros ($2.2 billion) of military aid this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Kyiv has faced intense pressure on the frontline in the past three months and has urged Western allies to send more aid as it struggles with ammunition shortages.

The agreement came during a meeting between Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city and a frequent target for Russian attacks.

"Today, Mark Rutte and I signed a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

"The document provides for two billion euros of military assistance from the Netherlands this year, as well as further defence assistance over the next 10 years," he said.

Ukraine warned last month it had received less than a third of the one million artillery shells the European Union had promised to deliver, and was struggling to hold its defences.

It withdrew its forces from the eastern town of Avdiivka in February amid difficulty securing ammunition, handing Moscow its first major territorial gain in over a year.