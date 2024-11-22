Open Menu

Ukraine Parliament Scraps Session Over Russian Missile Strike Threat

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Ukraine parliament scraps session over Russian missile strike threat

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Ukraine's parliament has cancelled Friday's session, lawmakers said, citing the risk of a Russian missile attack on the district of Kyiv where government buildings are located.

The move comes after several foreign embassies, including the US representative office, shuttered temporarily over the threat of a strike on Kyiv.

"The hour of questions to the government has been cancelled," Yevgenia Kravchuk, an MP from the ruling party told AFP. "There are signals of an increased risk of attacks on the government district in the coming days."

The cancellation also comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West by test-firing a new intermediate-range missile at Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

17 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

38 minutes ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

60 minutes ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

3 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

18 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

23 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

24 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

24 hours ago

More Stories From World