Ukraine Parliament Supports Bill Establishing May 8 as Remembrance, Victory Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The Parliament of Ukraine has supported the bill of Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which establishes May 8 as the remembrance and victory day over Nazism, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, Zelenskyy said that he had submitted to parliament a bill proposing to establish May 8 in Ukraine as Remembrance and Victory Day over Nazism. The Ukrainian leader also signed a decree in which he established May 9 as Europe's Day.

"Starting today, May 8 is officially a holiday and Remembrance and Victory Day over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945," Zheleznyak said on Telegram.