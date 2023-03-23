Ukraine Part of Russia - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Ukraine is part of Russia, but due to geopolitical reasons and history, Russia has for a long time put up with the fact that the countries live "in different apartments," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"Ukraine is generally a part of Russia, to be honest, it is a part of Russia. But due to geopolitical reasons... and history... we have long put up with the fact that we live in different apartments. We are forced to take this into account, these fictitious borders, territories that have always been part of... the Russian Empire, it was all the Russian Empire... except for certain areas that came to us as a result of the Second World War. But these territories were also originally inhabited by the Russian population and have always been part of Russia in the narrow sense of the word," Medvedev said.

He said that if Ukraine joined NATO, Russia would get a neighbor who plans to produce nuclear weapons and is part of an unfriendly bloc, adding that Kiev could then launch a full-scale operation against Russia because of Crimea, and that Moscow could not accept this.

"And you want us to put up with it? Especially in conditions when we have a dispute over Crimea: we consider it our territory, they consider it theirs.

So they join NATO and after that, under NATO's umbrella, they begin a large-scale operation against our country - we cannot accept this," Medvedev said.

Speaking about China's plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, he said that its implementation requires a desire, and it needs to be studied not only in Moscow, but also in Washington and Kiev, which is currently not happening.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Russia on March 20-22 on a state visit, which became his first trip abroad after being re-elected to the post of head of state for a third term. On Monday, the Chinese leader had an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and on Tuesday talks were held with the participation of delegations. During the visit, a joint statement was signed on a plan to develop the key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.

Medvedev also took part in the talks from the Russian side.

China in February proposed its peace plan, which has 12 points, including calls for a ceasefire, respect for the legitimate security interests of all countries, and settlement of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, many points of the Chinese peace plan can be taken as the basis for a settlement when the West and Kiev are ready for this.