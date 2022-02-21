Ukraine Partially Stabilized Situation With Air Transportation - Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Ukraine has partially stabilized the situation with air transportation caused by the threat of "Russian invasion," and all major air carriers operate in the same volumes as in past, Rostyslav Shurma, the deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said on Monday.

"The vast majority of companies, as before, fly to Ukraine without issues ... All major Ukrainian air carriers operate in the same volumes," Shurma told the RBC Ukraine news agency.