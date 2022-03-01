Ukraine parts shortages hits Volkswagen

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :German car giant Volkswagen said Tuesday it would stop production at its flagship plant as the crisis in Ukraine led to shortages of key components.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine had "made the situation more difficult for our Ukraine-based suppliers, leading to shortages," the group spokesman said in a statement.

Production at Volkswagen's central plant in Wolfsburg in Germany would be "limited" next week as a result of the sanctions.

In the following week, vehicles at the plant "will not be able to be finished as it stands", the group said, leading to a complete stop.

Production lines at Volkswagen's plants in Zwickau, the group's biggest electric car production site in eastern Germany, had already been "temporarily" stopped between Monday and Thursday this week.

Volkswagen's factory in Hanover and its component production sites would also be affected by shortages, the group said, adding that further "adjustments to production cannot be ruled out".

The stoppages dealt a new blow to Volkswagen which like other carmakers has had to contend with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a worldwide shortage of semiconductors in recent months.

Limited supplies of chips, a crucial component in both conventional and electric vehicles, led to stop-start production at a number of the group's sites, including Wolfsburg.

Earlier in the day Volkswagen said it would "temporarily" cease deliveries of its vehicles to vendors in Russia, but said they would restart "once the impact of sanctions from the European Union and the United States is clear".

The group -- whose 12 brands include Porsche, Audi and Skoda -- was down around seven percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in afternoon trading, while the blue-chip DAX stock index fell over three percent.

