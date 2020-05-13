UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Passes Banking Bill Crucial For IMF Aid

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:22 PM

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday passed a banking bill that was the final condition for the International Monetary Fund to unlock crucial support for the war-scarred country's economy

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday passed a banking bill that was the final condition for the International Monetary Fund to unlock crucial support for the war-scarred country's economy.

Lawmakers passed the bill in its final reading with a comfortable majority, to applause from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The bill targets owners of banks that go bankrupt, preventing them from regaining their assets.

It is seen as aimed at influential oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, who has links to Zelensky and is seeking to overturn the nationalisation of the country's largest lender PrivatBank, which he previously owned.

Zelensky had previously urged MPs to back the bill, warning the post-Soviet country could default on its external debt as the coronavirus pandemic batters its economy already drained by a lengthy conflict with Russian-backed separatists.

This is a matter of "protecting our economy", Zelensky told lawmakers before the vote.

"The issue of banking law has dragged on too long." Lawmakers, including many from Zelensky's party considered loyal to Kolomoisky, had submitted thousands of amendments in an attempt to thwart adoption of the bill.

Zelensky was elected in 2019 with the support of Kolomoisky's media empire but has since sought to distance himself from the controversial figure.

The new law "paves the way" for the unblocking of the IMF aid and will allow Kiev to "avoid default," Sergiy Fursa, an investment banker at Dragon Capital, wrote on Facebook.

The first tranche of the loan is expected by the end of May, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told parliament on Wednesday.

Ukraine has been in talks with the IMF for months and is expecting to receive the total loan of around $5 billion within 18 months.

Some analysts predict the country's GDP will contract by 5 to 10 percent this year.

Ahead of the pandemic, the Ukrainian economy had barely started to recover after losing more than 16 percent of GDP following Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of war with the Moscow-backed separatists in the east.

The ex-Soviet nation with a population of 40 million is one of the poorest countries in Europe.

