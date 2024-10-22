Ukraine peace talks with Russia 'depend' on US election: Zelensky

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the prospect of peace talks with Russia "depends" on the outcome of next month's US presidential election.

Asked whether he thought Moscow was ready for negotiations with Kyiv, Zelensky told journalists in comments released Tuesday: "First of all, it depends on the elections in the United States. I think they will be watching the policy of the United States."

Zelensky said based on conversations with the two candidates, he expects the United States to "demonstrate the policy very quickly, after the elections.

.. they will not wait until January."

But Zelensky said he had held "good" meetings with both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

"I had a good meeting with Trump. It was very positive. And I'm glad about that. I had a very good meeting with Harris, not the first one," Zelensky said.