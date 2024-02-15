Ukraine Placed Under Air Alert After Russian Bomber Warning
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Ukraine was under a nationwide air alert for over two hours on Thursday after the military warned that a group of bombers had taken off from a base in Russia.
The Ukrainian air force reported that several Tu-95MS strategic bombers had left the Olenya airfield in Russia's far north, prompting the alert to be issued.
But it was lifted hours later, with the air force saying in a post on Telegram that the "missile threat is over".
Explosions were officially reported in the regions of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Poltava.
Kyiv's local government said the air alert had been in place for more than two hours, but "anti-aircraft defense destroyed all enemy missiles" aimed at the city.
The governor of the eastern Zaporizhzhia region said one person was injured and "an infrastructure object" was hit.
Ukraine had also reported the takeoff of the strategic bombers, which date back to the Soviet era, earlier this month and in January.
At the end of December, Russia used the planes to carry out a wave of strikes across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, which killed 39 people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
More Stories From World
-
Japan's humble 'onigiri' rice balls get image upgrade25 minutes ago
-
One dead, children among 21 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting45 minutes ago
-
South Africa extend lead past 200 as Bedingham eyes maiden century45 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard45 minutes ago
-
Immobile hands Lazio Champions League advantage over troubled Bayern1 hour ago
-
Migrants dead in shipwreck off Panama1 hour ago
-
Belgium's under-18s poised for EU vote1 hour ago
-
Australian Open champion Sinner breezes through in Rotterdam1 hour ago
-
Immobile hands Lazio Champions League advantage over troubled Bayern2 hours ago
-
Mbappe scores as PSG take control of Real Sociedad Champions League tie2 hours ago
-
One dead, 10-15 injured in shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade2 hours ago
-
Putin says prefers more 'predictable' Biden over Trump2 hours ago