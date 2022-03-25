Ukraine Planned to Conduct Combat Coordination of Nationalists Until February 28 - Moscow

The order of the Ukrainian National Guard's commander, Mykola Balan, dated January 22 ordered to complete all the activities of the combat coordination of the nationalists by February 28, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday

"I especially want to draw your attention.

All measures of the nationalists' combat coordination were ordered to be completed by February 28," Konashenkov told reporters.

The instruction was in a secret order of Colonel-General Balan, seized by the Russian armed forces. The document is addressed to the heads of the northern Kiev, southern Odessa and western territorial departments of the National Guard of Ukraine.