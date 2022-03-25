UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Planned To Conduct Combat Coordination Of Nationalists Until February 28 - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Ukraine Planned to Conduct Combat Coordination of Nationalists Until February 28 - Moscow

The order of the Ukrainian National Guard's commander, Mykola Balan, dated January 22 ordered to complete all the activities of the combat coordination of the nationalists by February 28, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The order of the Ukrainian National Guard's commander, Mykola Balan, dated January 22 ordered to complete all the activities of the combat coordination of the nationalists by February 28, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"I especially want to draw your attention.

All measures of the nationalists' combat coordination were ordered to be completed by February 28," Konashenkov told reporters.

The instruction was in a secret order of Colonel-General Balan, seized by the Russian armed forces. The document is addressed to the heads of the northern Kiev, southern Odessa and western territorial departments of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Odessa Kiev January February All

Recent Stories

US Still Retains Capacity to Impose Additional Cos ..

US Still Retains Capacity to Impose Additional Costs on Russia - Sullivan

2 minutes ago
 Christian community stands with PM Imran: Minister ..

Christian community stands with PM Imran: Minister

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt notifies spring vacations from Apr 1 to 7

KP Govt notifies spring vacations from Apr 1 to 7

2 minutes ago
 OPPO A96goes on Sale with Long-Lasting Battery, OP ..

OPPO A96goes on Sale with Long-Lasting Battery, OPPO Glow Design, and Enduring Q ..

1 hour ago
 PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

PM urges youth to stand against corrupt elements

1 hour ago
 SBP Governor unveils special report about progress ..

SBP Governor unveils special report about progress on SDGs

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>