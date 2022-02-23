UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Planning No Military Offensive In Donbas - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Ukraine Planning No Military Offensive in Donbas - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukraine is not planning a military offensive in Donbas, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"We are currently at the middle of the largest security crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

This crisis was created and is being escalated by one side unilaterally, by the Russian Federation," Kuleba said at a meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

"Russia's accusations against Ukraine are absurd. Ukraine has never threatened or attacked anyone. Ukraine has never planned and does not plan any such action. Ukraine has never planned and does not plan any military offensive in the Donbas, neither any provocations or acts of sabotage," he added.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Threatened World War

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

11 minutes ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>