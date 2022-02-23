Ukraine Planning No Military Offensive in Donbas - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukraine is not planning a military offensive in Donbas, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"We are currently at the middle of the largest security crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

This crisis was created and is being escalated by one side unilaterally, by the Russian Federation," Kuleba said at a meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

"Russia's accusations against Ukraine are absurd. Ukraine has never threatened or attacked anyone. Ukraine has never planned and does not plan any such action. Ukraine has never planned and does not plan any military offensive in the Donbas, neither any provocations or acts of sabotage," he added.