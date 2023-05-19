KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Ukrainian troops are deliberately planning to break through flanks in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, to complicate the advance of Russian forces in the city, but "exhaustive measures" are being taken to prevent it, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik on Friday.

"The enemy now is deliberately trying to break through flanks to create difficult conditions for Artyomovsk itself, for the guys who are in the city. Therefore, of course, exhaustive measures are being taken," he said.

Pushilin told Sputnik recently that the situation on flanks in Bakhmut was improving, and the flanks' reinforcement has already proven effective.