Ukraine Plans COVID-19 Lockdown Extension Until May 22 With Some Measures Eased on May 11

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers intends to extend a nationwide lockdown, enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 until May 22, although several measures will be eased on May 11, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at an extraordinary meeting of ministers on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers intends to extend a nationwide lockdown, enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 until May 22, although several measures will be eased on May 11, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at an extraordinary meeting of ministers on Monday.

"For us, easing quarantine does not mean its complete removal. Quarantine will be extended from now until May 22, then we will see how the pandemic will develop across the world and see how the infection curve will deviate in Ukraine," the prime minister said during the televised meeting.

At the same time, Shmyhal noted that the government intends to lift restrictions on visiting public parks, recreation areas, and public sports grounds on May 11.

On this date, the government also plans to allow wholesale trading of non-food products, permit coffee shops to serve takeaway customers, and allow dentists, lawyers, and translation services to reopen.

On Sunday, dozens of Ukrainian small-business owners defied a ban on gatherings to protest the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, which they said was having a devastating economic impact.

The Ukrainian Center for Public Health, as of Monday, has confirmed a total of 12,331 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, a rise of 418 from yesterday. In total, 15 new deaths were reported, taking the overall death toll past 300.

On Sunday, public health officials reported 502 new cases and nine deaths over the preceding 24 hours.