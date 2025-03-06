Ukraine Plans New Talks With US After Intelligence Sharing Ends
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Ukraine said on Wednesday it planned to hold new talks with the United States after Washington suspended its intelligence sharing, delivering a fresh blow to Kyiv as it battles Russia's invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been scrambling to contain the fallout from his explosive meeting with Donald Trump last week, in which the US leader berated him in front of international media and kicked him out of the White House.
"Today, Ukrainian and American teams began working on an upcoming meeting. We're seeing forward momentum," Zelensky said in a late-Wednesday address, without saying when or where new talks would take place.
Zelensky also said he would join EU leaders for a Brussels summit on Thursday.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said European military forces could be sent to Ukraine if a peace deal is signed to ensure that Russia does not invade its neighbour again.
The United States said earlier on Wednesday it had "paused" intelligence sharing with Ukraine, two days after announcing it was also suspending military aid.
The moves have cemented fears in Kyiv and Europe that Ukraine could be forced to accept a peace settlement on terms favourable to Moscow or risk losing US support entirely.
"We all want a safe future for our people. Not a temporary ceasefire, but an end to the war once and for all. With our coordinated efforts and US leadership, this is entirely achievable," Zelensky wrote Wednesday on social media following a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
A day earlier, he said he was "ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer", and that he wanted to "make things right" with Trump.
