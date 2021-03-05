UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Plans To Allow Dual Citizenship Of EU Nations - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

Ukraine plans to allow dual citizenship, including that of EU nations, but not Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Ukraine plans to allow dual citizenship, including that of EU nations, but not Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

The Ukrainian constitution currently states there is only single citizenship in the country.

"As for dual citizenship, I have been consistently supporting this idea. We are working on relevant legislative amendments with lawmakers. There is only one exception: the aggressor nation, in this case dual citizenship is out of question. We plan to allow dual citizenship with EU nations, ... peaceful nations that are friendly and do not carry any threat," Kuleba said at a briefing.

