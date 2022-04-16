UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Plans To Attack Railway Station Using Tochka-U Missile, Accuse Russia - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Ukraine Plans to Attack Railway Station Using Tochka-U Missile, Accuse Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Ukraine is planning to attack a railway station in the Khakhiv region with a Tochka-U missile and then accuse Russia of war crimes, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said on Friday.

"According to the available reliable information, the Kiev regime is preparing another dangerous provocation, similar to the one carried out in Kramatorsk, to accuse the Russian military of so-called war crimes with the mass killing of civilians. With this aim, the division of the 19th separate missile brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine will strike with the Tochka-U complex at refugees at the railway station in the village of Lozova (Kharkhiv region) in the near future," Mizintsev told a briefing.

The official added that Russia warns the West in advance about evidence proving that Ukraine is preparing provocations.

