Ukraine Plans To Ban Imports Of Secondhand Goods Disguised As Humanitarian Aid - Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy wants to ban imports of secondhand goods that are often shipped to the country under the guise of humanitarian aid and thus exempt from customs duties, deputy minister Oleh Koval said on Thursday.

"We will put forward a proposal to ban the imports of secondhand goods to Ukraine.

We will only allow, for example, [imports of] equipment for divers, a special high-quality gear that protects a firefighter and so on," Koval said, as quoted by the Ukrinform news agency.

According to the deputy minister, goods disguised as humanitarian aid, which are exempt from customs duties, are commonly shipped to the country for sale.

"According to my estimates, the state loses about $2 million per week over non-payment of customs duties [on imported secondhand goods]," Koval stated.

The ministry, the official added, is working on the initiative jointly with the customs service.

