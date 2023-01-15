Ukraine Plans to Blame Russia for 'Destroying Grain Reserves' - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is planning a provocation at a grain storage site in the Kharkiv region, with the aim of discrediting Russia and accusing it of creating a food shortage in Ukraine, the Russian Federation's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is preparing for a large-scale provocation in the coming days to discredit Russia's actions as part of the 'grain deal' and accuse it of creating a 'food shortage' in Ukraine. In the village of Karaichne, Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian special services are mining a granary; after it is blown up, the Russian Federation will be accused of allegedly 'deliberately destroying grain reserves in Ukraine,' 'provoking famine' and thus 'sabotaging' the 'grain deal,'" the joint headquarters said in a statement.