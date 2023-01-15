UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Plans To Blame Russia For 'Destroying Grain Reserves' - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Ukraine Plans to Blame Russia for 'Destroying Grain Reserves' - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is planning a provocation at a grain storage site in the Kharkiv region, with the aim of discrediting Russia and accusing it of creating a food shortage in Ukraine, the Russian Federation's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response said.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is preparing for a large-scale provocation in the coming days to discredit Russia's actions as part of the 'grain deal' and accuse it of creating a 'food shortage' in Ukraine. In the village of Karaichne, Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian special services are mining a granary; after it is blown up, the Russian Federation will be accused of allegedly 'deliberately destroying grain reserves in Ukraine,' 'provoking famine' and thus 'sabotaging' the 'grain deal,'" the joint headquarters said in a statement.

Related Topics

Shortage Ukraine Russia Kharkiv SITE

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

4 hours ago
 DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

6 hours ago
 Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming f ..

Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming financial woes: President Dr Ar ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs 9th cabinet meeting

6 hours ago
 Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: ..

Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: President Dr Arif Alvi

6 hours ago
 Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip ..

Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip to Derby defeat at Old Traffor ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.