Ukraine Plans To Create Tourist Routes For Residents Of Donbas Region - Tourism Agency

Ukraine Plans to Create Tourist Routes for Residents of Donbas Region - Tourism Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Ukraine is developing a project called "Donbass travel" with an aim to create tourist routes for the residents of the breakaway Donbas region, Chairman of the Ukrainian Tourism Development Agency Maryana Oleskiv said on Monday.

"We want to design interesting tourist routes and invite Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories for them to visit the Ukrainian part, integrate and communicate. These temporary difficulties will sooner or later come to an end, but interpersonal relations should remain. There will be interesting routes for people to travel not far from their home. But we will also invite to west, because everybody is waiting for Ukrainians at home," Oleskiv said during an appearance on tv.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

According to the United Nations, roughly 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

