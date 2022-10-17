UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Plans To Cut Grain Sowing Areas By 30% In 2022 - Minister Of Agrarian Policy

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Ukraine Plans to Cut Grain Sowing Areas by 30% in 2022 - Minister of Agrarian Policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Ukrainian farmers are expected to slash grain sowing areas by 30% this year due to high fertilizer prices and costly logistics, Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and food Mykola Solskyi said on Sunday.

According to the minister, Ukrainian agricultural producers seek to sow four million hectares (9.

9 million acres) of wheat, which is 20% less compared to the five million hectares that were sown in 2021.

"As for barley, 800,000 hectares were sown last year, and this year our forecast is up to 500,000 hectares. This means a drop of at least 30%," Solskyi was quoted as saying by the Strana.ua news website.

The high cost of nitrogen fertilizers, expensive logistics and weather drive farmers to reduce sown areas, the minister noted.

Related Topics

Weather Ukraine Sunday Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

16 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

1 day ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.