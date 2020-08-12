Ukraine Plans to Develop Medium Range Missile by 2024 - Defense Council Secretary

Ukraine plans to develop a ballistic missile with a range of no less than 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) by 2024, Defense and Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Ukraine plans to develop a ballistic missile with a range of no less than 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) by 2024, Defense and Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday.

Taking part in a roundtable discussion on the 2024 military-industrial complex development plan in Kiev, Danilov said that Ukrainian defense manufacturers "have been discussing building a 1,500 kilometer-range missile.

"

The defense official went on to say that restoring Ukraine's aviation sector is another big part of the development plan.

Kiev has been spearheading a project to overhaul the military, which had degenerated throughout the post-Soviet period and was depleted from the years-long conflict in the east over the tenure of Ukraine's previous president, Petro Poroshenko.