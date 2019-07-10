UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Plans To Host Drills On Accidents Liquidation For EU, NATO Partners In Chernobyl

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidation for EU, NATO Partners in Chernobyl

Ukraine is eager to organize drills on liquidation of accidents for its partners from the European Union and NATO in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the Ukrainian presidency said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Ukraine is eager to organize drills on liquidation of accidents for its partners from the European Union and NATO in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the Ukrainian presidency said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine plans to provide an opportunity for its partners from the EU and NATO to organize trainings for preventing and eliminating accidents in the Chernobyl zone," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree allowing a 'green corridor' for tourists that would allow them to access Chernobyl.

The government will also lift the ban on shooting photos and videos in the area.

The worst nuclear accident in history happened in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant near the Ukrainian now ghost town of Pripyat, Soviet Ukraine, back in April 1986. As a result, large parts of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia were contaminated. The disaster also affected many countries in Europe.

Tourists have often visited the exclusion zone, seeking thrills. However, the recent surge in visitors occurred following the HBO mini-series Chernobyl which detailed the tragedy.

