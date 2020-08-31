UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Plans To Increase Supply Of Agricultural Products To Palestine - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Ukraine Plans to Increase Supply of Agricultural Products to Palestine - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Ukraine intends to increase its supply of agricultural products to Palestine, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday following a meeting between First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova and Hashem Dajani, the Palestinian ambassador to the European country.

"The ambassador emphasized the positive trends in trade between Ukraine and Palestine, and also expressed the Palestinian side's interest in increasing the supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to the Palestinian market," a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry press release read.

Further discussions on increasing agricultural trade between Ukraine and Palestine will take place once the global COVID-19 pandemic has eased, the ministry said, adding that the issue of economic cooperation will be included in the agenda of future consultations.

According to the UN International Trade Statistics Database (Comtrade), Ukrainian exports to Palestine in 2018 totaled $24.2 million, the bulk of which consisted of agricultural products including animal fats and grains.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Palestine Ukraine 2018 Market Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

19 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

19 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

49 minutes ago

Judge at MH17 Hearing Rules That Compensation Clai ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Shipyard Postpones Handing Over Gremyashch ..

13 minutes ago

Arctic Fires Drive CO2 Emissions Beyond 2019 Level ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.