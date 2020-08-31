Ukraine Plans to Increase Supply of Agricultural Products to Palestine - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Ukraine intends to increase its supply of agricultural products to Palestine, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday following a meeting between First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova and Hashem Dajani, the Palestinian ambassador to the European country.

"The ambassador emphasized the positive trends in trade between Ukraine and Palestine, and also expressed the Palestinian side's interest in increasing the supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to the Palestinian market," a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry press release read.

Further discussions on increasing agricultural trade between Ukraine and Palestine will take place once the global COVID-19 pandemic has eased, the ministry said, adding that the issue of economic cooperation will be included in the agenda of future consultations.

According to the UN International Trade Statistics Database (Comtrade), Ukrainian exports to Palestine in 2018 totaled $24.2 million, the bulk of which consisted of agricultural products including animal fats and grains.