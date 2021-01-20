Ukraine Plans to Involve Indian Companies in Transport, Energy Projects - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Ukraine intends to involve Indian companies in the implementation of the country's transport and energy infrastructure, the issue was discussed at a meeting between Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgheniy Yenin and Indian Ambassador Partha Satpathy.

"On January 19, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgheniy Yenin met with Ambassador of India to Ukraine Partha Satpathy. Yenin and Satpathy discussed the possibility of involving Indian companies in the implementation of projects of transport and energy infrastructure in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed interaction between the countries in the sphere of education, it said.