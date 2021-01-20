UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Plans To Involve Indian Companies In Transport, Energy Projects - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:00 AM

Ukraine Plans to Involve Indian Companies in Transport, Energy Projects - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Ukraine intends to involve Indian companies in the implementation of the country's transport and energy infrastructure, the issue was discussed at a meeting between Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgheniy Yenin and Indian Ambassador Partha Satpathy.

"On January 19, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgheniy Yenin met with Ambassador of India to Ukraine Partha Satpathy. Yenin and Satpathy discussed the possibility of involving Indian companies in the implementation of projects of transport and energy infrastructure in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed interaction between the countries in the sphere of education, it said.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Education January

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

8 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

8 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

8 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

8 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

8 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.