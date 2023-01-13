UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Plans To Spend $544Mln To Purchase Drones In 2023 - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Ukraine Plans to Spend $544Mln to Purchase Drones in 2023 - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Kiev will spend 20 billion hryvnias ($544 million) for the purchase of drones of various types, including those recently put into service by Kiev, as part of the country's budget in 2023, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

"We have budgeted 20 billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones for this year (2023). These are drones of various types. In particular, the Ukrainian models that we have put into service over the past six months ” these are our new drones," Reznikov told Ukrainian news agency UNN.

The Ukrainian army is armed with such unmanned aerial systems of domestic production as Leleka-100, A1-SM Furia, Windhover, PD-2, and ACS-3, according to the news outlet.

Kiev has been fighting with the Russian armed forces after Moscow launched a special military operation there on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

