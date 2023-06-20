UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Plans To Strike At Crimea With Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles - Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Ukraine Plans to Strike at Crimea With Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces are planning to strike at the territory of Russia, including  including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow cruise missiles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"According to our information, the leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine plans to strike at the territory of Russia, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles," Shoigu said at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense.

The use of Storm Shadow and HIMARS missiles outside the special operation zone will entail immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine, the minister said.

"The use of these missiles outside the zone of the special military operation will mean the full involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in the conflict," he added.

