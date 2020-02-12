Ukraine Plans to Synchronize Power Grid With European Network by 2023 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Ukraine plans to fully synchronize its power grid with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said at a joint briefing with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Tuesday.

"Ukraine invites the European Union to organize structured dialogue to develop an agenda within the framework of the European Green Deal... by 2023, we plan to fully synchronize the Ukrainian power grid with ENTSO-E," Honcharuk said.

"This goal can only be achieved in close cooperation with the EU," he said as quoted by the cabinet.

ENTSO-E was created in July 2009.