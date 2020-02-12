UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Plans To Synchronize Power Grid With European Network By 2023 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:20 AM

Ukraine Plans to Synchronize Power Grid With European Network by 2023 - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Ukraine plans to fully synchronize its power grid with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said at a joint briefing with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Tuesday.

"Ukraine invites the European Union to organize structured dialogue to develop an agenda within the framework of the European Green Deal... by 2023, we plan to fully synchronize the Ukrainian power grid with ENTSO-E," Honcharuk said.

"This goal can only be achieved in close cooperation with the EU," he said as quoted by the cabinet.

ENTSO-E was created in July 2009.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine European Union July Cabinet

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

6 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

6 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

6 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

6 hours ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

6 hours ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.