Ukraine Plans To Triple Transit Of Goods Through Romania - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a call on Tuesday with Romania's newly-appointed prime minister, Marcel Ciolacu, to discuss bilateral logistics cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a call on Tuesday with Romania's newly-appointed prime minister, Marcel Ciolacu, to discuss bilateral logistics cooperation.

"I had a conversation with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu. We discussed the expansion of logistical opportunities between our countries. We have the potential to triple the transit through the development of border crossing points, ferry crossings and sea and river ports," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine and Romania could try to achieve an expansion of transit by employing European best practices, such as arranging joint customs controls and data exchange, Shmyhal told Ciolacu.

On April 15, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 and Bulgaria on April 19. The Romanian Agriculture Ministry did not impose a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain.

