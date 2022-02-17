Ukraine Plans to Use Attack Drones in Luhansk Outskirts - LPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Ukrainian forces plan to use strike drones in attacks on the outskirts of Luhansk, Yan Leshenko, the spokesman of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) People's Militia said on Thursday.

"In the area of the village of Shchastia (about 18 miles from Luhansk), the movement of the mobile group of the West special operations forces (of the Ukrainian Armed Forces) was observed, preparing to launch strike UAVs in order to drop explosive devices disguised as various objects, including children's toys, in the suburbs of Luhansk household purposes," Leshenko told reporters.