Ukraine Plans to Use Western Media to Once Again Shift Blame on Russia - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) World media continue to fuel anti-Russia hysteria, ignoring Ukrainian provocations, such as the attack on a residential building in the city of Orikhiv, in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said.

"...on April 29, 2022, civilians were evacuated in the Pohovsky district of the city of Orekhov, Zaporozhye region, after which the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on a residential building," Mizintsev told reporters on Saturday, adding that "this fabricated fact is already being used to discredit the Russian Armed Forces."

According to Mizintsev, Ukraine is planning to accuse Russia of the Orikhiv provocation, as well as other similar acts, and will use Western media and internet resources to spread fake news.

The Russian Defense Ministry's representative emphasized that world media are ignoring the obvious facts about the atrocities of Ukrainian nationalists, they are not concerned about the real state of affairs, and are instead focused on inciting anti-Russian hysteria around clearly fabricated events.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.