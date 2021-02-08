Ukraine Plans to Vaccinate Half of Population Against COVID in 2021-Early 2022 - President

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Ukraine intends to provide half of its population with coronavirus vaccines during this year and early 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

Ukraine is set to receive 12 million doses of coronavirus vaccines developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca and the US Novavax companies starting from February.

"The top priority is vaccination. Its roadmap is designed to ensure adequate and equal access to the vaccine for all residents of Ukraine. Its main task is to cover at least half of the population of Ukraine during 2021 and early 2022," Zelenskyy said during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses."

According to the president, the main issue is now that most Ukrainians do not have trust in coronavirus vaccines and refuse to get the shots.

"It is a new but, I believe, very important issue, which we all need to solve. I am ready to show people that vaccination is important, safe and necessary by personal example, like most world leaders," Zelenskyy added.

The president also expressed confidence that the country would receive 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the summer, with the first million being delivered in February.

Apart from that, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her video address to the forum that she called on EU member states to donate part of their vaccines to Ukraine, as those distributed through the COVAX initiative would not be enough.

In late January, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said that Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in mid-February as part of the COVAX facility. Next COVID-19 vaccine shipments are planned from mid-February and last until the end of the second quarter of 2021. The supply will include from 2.2 to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.