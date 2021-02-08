UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Plans To Vaccinate Half Of Population Against COVID In 2021-Early 2022 - President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Ukraine Plans to Vaccinate Half of Population Against COVID in 2021-Early 2022 - President

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Ukraine intends to provide half of its population with coronavirus vaccines during this year and early 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

Ukraine is set to receive 12 million doses of coronavirus vaccines developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca and the US Novavax companies starting from February.

"The top priority is vaccination. Its roadmap is designed to ensure adequate and equal access to the vaccine for all residents of Ukraine. Its main task is to cover at least half of the population of Ukraine during 2021 and early 2022," Zelenskyy said during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses."

According to the president, the main issue is now that most Ukrainians do not have trust in coronavirus vaccines and refuse to get the shots.

"It is a new but, I believe, very important issue, which we all need to solve. I am ready to show people that vaccination is important, safe and necessary by personal example, like most world leaders," Zelenskyy added.

The president also expressed confidence that the country would receive 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the summer, with the first million being delivered in February.

Apart from that, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her video address to the forum that she called on EU member states to donate part of their vaccines to Ukraine, as those distributed through the COVAX initiative would not be enough.

In late January, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said that Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in mid-February as part of the COVAX facility. Next COVID-19 vaccine shipments are planned from mid-February and last until the end of the second quarter of 2021. The supply will include from 2.2 to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Related Topics

World Ukraine January February All From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

51 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

52 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

53 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.