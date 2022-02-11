Ukraine plays down US call to leave as 'nothing new'

Ukraine on Friday played down US President Joe Biden's order for Americans to leave immediately, stressing it was not a sign of an imminent Russian invasion

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Friday played down US President Joe Biden's order for Americans to leave immediately, stressing it was not a sign of an imminent Russian invasion.

"There is nothing new in this statement," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters. "This statement is not evidence of some radical change of the situation."