UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Plays Down US Call To Leave As 'nothing New'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Ukraine plays down US call to leave as 'nothing new'

Ukraine on Friday played down US President Joe Biden's order for Americans to leave immediately, stressing it was not a sign of an imminent Russian invasion

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Friday played down US President Joe Biden's order for Americans to leave immediately, stressing it was not a sign of an imminent Russian invasion.

"There is nothing new in this statement," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters. "This statement is not evidence of some radical change of the situation."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Issue of Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Should b ..

Issue of Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Should be Discussed - Russia's Shoigu

2 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of senior journalist

CM condoles death of senior journalist

2 minutes ago
 France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in P ..

France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in Places Requiring Vaccine Pass

2 minutes ago
 Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in ..

Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in Normandy Document, Sides Refu ..

2 minutes ago
 Sabira stresses for constructive environment in of ..

Sabira stresses for constructive environment in offices for women

2 minutes ago
 All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon ..

All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be held on Feb 13

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>