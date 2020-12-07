Ukraine Pleased That Vilnius Hosts Next Ukraine Reform Conference - Zelenskyy

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday expressed appreciation of Vilnius hosting the next year's Ukraine Reform Conference, which will take place in Vilnius and offered his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, to visit the country.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders discussed regional cooperation and the security situation in Ukraine.

"Grateful to [Gitanas Nauseda] for raising the issue of providing the #COVID19 vaccine for the Eastern Partnership countries at the #EU. #Ukraine is pleased to have a reform conf. in #Vilnius in July 2021. We are waiting for Mr. Nauseda and Mrs. Nausedene to visit Ukraine!" Zelenskyy tweeted.

The Ukraine Reform Conference is an annual event started in 2017 to discuss reforms that are taking place in the country. it has been held in various countries, with Toronto being the last host.

