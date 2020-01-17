UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine PM Offers Resignation After Leaked Recording

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:22 PM

Ukraine PM offers resignation after leaked recording

Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him reportedly criticising President Volodomyr Zelensky's understanding of the economy

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him reportedly criticising President Volodomyr Zelensky's understanding of the economy.

"To remove any doubts about our respect for and trust in the president, I have written a resignation letter and handed it over to the president," Oleksiy Goncharuk wrote on his official Facebook page.

He said the audio "artificially created an impression that my team and I do not respect the president".

"This is not true," he said. "I came to this post to carry out the president's programme.

" Zelensky's office said it had received the letter of resignation and would consider it.

The alleged recording, which emerged this week, came from an informal December meeting between ministers and senior officials from the National Bank.

According to local media reports, the participants discussed how to explain recent economic developments to Zelensky, a comedian and political neophyte who won a surprise election victory last year.

Goncharuk, 35, is reportedly heard saying that explanations need to be simple because "Zelensky has a very primitive understanding of the economy."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Facebook December Post Media From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Overseas investment funds set to further grow in 2 ..

2 minutes ago

FDE establishes Book Bank in its schools to ensure ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) digitalizes it ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea Condemns US Ambassador's Demand to Coo ..

4 minutes ago

Sweet point sealed, Rs 54,000 fines imposed in Sar ..

4 minutes ago

Senate committee report recommends enhanced role f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.