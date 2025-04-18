Ukraine PM To Visit Washington Next Week For Resource Deal Talks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Ukraine's prime minister will visit Washington next week for talks with top US officials aimed at clinching a long-fraught minerals and resources deal by April 26, according to a memorandum released on Friday.
Kyiv and Washington had planned to sign a deal on extracting Ukraine's strategic minerals weeks ago, but a clash between presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in February temporarily derailed work on the agreement.
Trump wants the deal -- designed to give the US royalty payments on profits from Ukrainian mining of resources and rare minerals -- as compensation for aid given to Ukraine by his predecessor, Joe Biden.
According to a copy of a one-page "memorandum of intent" signed by both countries, the two sides "aim" to complete discussions by April 26 and sign the final agreement "as soon as possible".
"Ukrainian Prime Minister (Denys) Shmygal will visit Washington, DC, the week of April 21, 2025, to meet with US Treasury Secretary (Scott) Bessent and lend high-level support to the conclusion of technical discussions," the document, published by the Ukrainian government Friday, stated.
"Negotiating teams are expected to report on the progress by April 26, 2025, with the aim of completing discussions by that date and signing as soon as possible," it added.
US officials say boosting American business interests in Ukraine will help deter Russia from future aggression in the event of a ceasefire.
Kyiv is pushing for concrete military and security guarantees as part of any deal to halt the three-year war.
Recent Stories
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
More Stories From World
-
Hamas denounces 'blatant aggression' after US Yemen strikes3 minutes ago
-
Ukraine PM to visit Washington next week for resource deal talks3 minutes ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican3 minutes ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican13 minutes ago
-
Rubio says Europeans need to decide on Iran sanctions 'snapback'53 minutes ago
-
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellations in US1 hour ago
-
France hails 'positive process' as Europe, US discuss Ukraine ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Two missing after deadly spring snowstorm wreaks havoc in Alps1 hour ago
-
Russian mercenaries draw suspicion in Equatorial Guinea2 hours ago
-
Two killed as police officer's son opens fire at US university2 hours ago
-
Under fire at debate, Canada PM Carney tries to focus on Trump2 hours ago
-
Trump and Italy's Meloni talk up EU tariff deal hopes2 hours ago