Ukraine Poised to Engage France, Germany, UK, US in Crimea Consultations - Government

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Ukraine is determined to establish an international platform for consultations on Crimea to include France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, as stated by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Kiev said on Friday.

The meeting took place on Thursday, according to a press release by the Ukrainian cabinet's press service. On Wednesday, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, Emine Dzhaparova, said that Kiev had put together a strategy of Crimea's "deoccupation," but that the details would not be made public.

"Denys Shmyhal added that Ukraine would want to see among the new platform's key actors the guarantor-states of its security, namely the US, the UK, France and Germany, in its capacity of a key 'Normandy format' participant, as well as regional partners," the press release read.

As clarified by Shmyhal, the platform will initially have a format of consultations and coordination, with the outlook to become a permanent negotiation platform.

The Ukrainian prime minister also voiced hope that the European Union and NATO would support the initiative.

Crimea was passed from Russia to Ukraine in 1954 in what was a typical practice of land transfers between adjoining Soviet republics during Nikita Khrushchev's economic reforms. In 2014, Crimea held a referendum and voted by 96 percent to rejoin Russia.

Ukraine, as well as the majority of Western countries, refused to recognize the referendum as legitimate. The Russian authorities have repeatedly claimed that the referendum was conducted in full compliance with international law and that it was the democratically expressed choice of the Crimean people to become part of Russia again.