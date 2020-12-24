UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Poised To Withdraw From CIS Agreement On Consumer Rights Protection

Thu 24th December 2020

Ukraine Poised to Withdraw From CIS Agreement on Consumer Rights Protection

The Ukrainian cabinet approved at a meeting on Wednesday a bill withdrawing the country from an agreement within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on cooperation for the protection of consumer rights

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet approved at a meeting on Wednesday a bill withdrawing the country from an agreement within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on cooperation for the protection of consumer rights.

"To withdraw from the Agreement on the main areas of cooperation of the CIS Member States in the field of consumer protection of January 25, 2000," the bill read.

The legislation will now proceed to a review at the Ukrainian parliament.

The CIS includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. While Ukraine has previously announced plans to withdraw from the organization, it has not yet seen the withdrawal through and continues to formally be a member.

More Stories From World

