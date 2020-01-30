Ukraine, Poland Discuss Cooperation in Defense Industry, Cybersecurity - Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov discussed with State Secretary and head of the Polish National Security Bureau Pawel Soloch, who is in Kiev for a two-day working visit, cooperation in the defense industry and cybersecurity on Thursday, the council said.

"Oleksiy Danilov and Pawel Soloch discussed in detail bilateral cooperation in the security and defense sector, particularly in the military-industrial complex, as well as the intensification of cooperation at the level of the staffs and experts of the two agencies. In this context, the NSDC Secretary spoke in favor of the importance to further develop cybersecurity cooperation, noting that 'cyberattacks and information war waged against Ukraine are extremely dangerous'," the council said in a statement.

According to the statement, the sides also addressed the situation in neighboring countries, Europe and the world, and pointed out the importance of expanding regional cooperation, particularly in the Black Sea and Baltic regions.

"The Head of the National Security Bureau of the Republic of Poland emphasized on the successful cooperation within the framework of the joint Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade (LITPOLUKRBRIG) and expressed the opinion on the feasibility of establishing such military cooperation between Ukraine, Romania, and Poland." the council said.

In addition, the officials discussed the possibility of further cooperation within the "Strategic Dialogue" of the national security chiefs of Ukraine, Poland, the US and Belarus, which was launched in Warsaw on August 30, 2019.

Danilov also thanked his Polish counterpart for his country's constant support regarding Kiev's integration in the EU and NATO.