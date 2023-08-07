Open Menu

Ukraine, Poland Discuss Threats Posed By Wagner Presence In Belarus - Ukrainian Command

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Ukraine, Poland Discuss Threats Posed by Wagner Presence in Belarus - Ukrainian Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Commander of the Ukrainian joint forces Maj. Gen. Serhiy Nayev has held a meeting with Maj. Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski, the operation commander of the Polish armed forces, to discuss alleged threats posed by the presence of the Wagner Group private military company in Belarus, the command of the Ukrainian joint forces said on Monday.

"Commander of the Ukrainian joint forces Maj. Gen. Serhiy Nayev met with the operation commander of the Polish armed forces, Maj. Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski. During the discussion, after the sides considered different issues related to possible challenges and threats caused by the deployment of the Wagner Group in Belarus. Maj. Gen. Serhiy Nayev stressed the importance of continuing the data and experience exchange to organize combat work at control points," the command said on Telegram.

Nayev also stressed the need for additional training of personnel in operating and repairing Polish-made military equipment, the statement read.

In late July, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said more than 100 Wagner fighters had been deployed near the Suwalki Gap - a narrow stretch of Polish and Lithuanian territory that separates Belarus from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. Morawiecki called the move an attempt to help illegal immigrants enter Polish territory.

The Wagner group moved to Belarus after a failed coup in Russia in June. The Belarusian authorities said the company would help train their armed forces but denied that Wagner fighters were planning an incursion into Poland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Russia Company Kaliningrad Belarus Poland June July From

Recent Stories

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

21 seconds ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

41 minutes ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

2 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

13 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

18 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

18 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

20 hours ago

More Stories From World