Ukraine, Poland Discuss Threats Posed by Wagner Presence in Belarus - Ukrainian Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Commander of the Ukrainian joint forces Maj. Gen. Serhiy Nayev has held a meeting with Maj. Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski, the operation commander of the Polish armed forces, to discuss alleged threats posed by the presence of the Wagner Group private military company in Belarus, the command of the Ukrainian joint forces said on Monday.

"Commander of the Ukrainian joint forces Maj. Gen. Serhiy Nayev met with the operation commander of the Polish armed forces, Maj. Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski. During the discussion, after the sides considered different issues related to possible challenges and threats caused by the deployment of the Wagner Group in Belarus. Maj. Gen. Serhiy Nayev stressed the importance of continuing the data and experience exchange to organize combat work at control points," the command said on Telegram.

Nayev also stressed the need for additional training of personnel in operating and repairing Polish-made military equipment, the statement read.

In late July, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said more than 100 Wagner fighters had been deployed near the Suwalki Gap - a narrow stretch of Polish and Lithuanian territory that separates Belarus from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. Morawiecki called the move an attempt to help illegal immigrants enter Polish territory.

The Wagner group moved to Belarus after a failed coup in Russia in June. The Belarusian authorities said the company would help train their armed forces but denied that Wagner fighters were planning an incursion into Poland.