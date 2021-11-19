UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania In Close Contact Over Migrant Crisis On Belarus Border - Kiev

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania in Close Contact Over Migrant Crisis on Belarus Border - Kiev

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania remain in close contact on the migrant crisis in Belarus, the trilateral discussion on the issue to be held in the nearest future, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on Friday

"I personally and heads of border guard service, national police, and national guard remain in close contact and in touch with the respective leaders from Poland and Lithuania. We are waiting for a meeting in the framework of Lublin Triangle in the nearest future... to discuss security issues, to have clear coordination," Monstyrsky said on Friday during an hour-long session of questions to Ukrainian parliament.

The minister noted, that a group of Ukrainian border guard servicemen will be shortly dispatched to the Polish border to assess the situation.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border continues to shake the media landscape. More than 2,000 migrants hoping to enter the EU are amassed at the border. Poland dispatched additional troops and reinforced its side of the border to prevent any illegal attempts of boundary crossing. Poland, alongside with Latvia and Lithuania, have accused Belarus of sponsoring the illegal migration, an accusation the Belarusian government denies.

