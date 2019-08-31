Ukraine, Poland Share Support for Stronger EU Sanctions Against Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Poland agree that EU sanctions against Russia must be upheld and strengthened until the Minsk agreements are fulfilled and Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday at a press conference with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Ukraine and Poland agree that EU sanctions against Russia must be upheld and strengthened until the Minsk agreements are fulfilled and Ukraine 's territorial integrity is restored, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday at a press conference with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.

Zelenskyy is currently in Poland with a two-day visit.

"We have coordinated out further steps to stop the war in the east of Ukraine and return the occupied Crimea. Our shared and principled position is that without fulfilling of the Minsk agreements, without restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, the EU sanctions [against Russia] could only be revised and strengthened, not vice versa," the Ukrainian president said.

He also thanked Poland and its people for supporting his country in the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the European Union and other international organizations.

After Crimea's reunification with Russia, the European Union accused the Russian government of interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs and imposed economic sanctions on Moscow. Russia, in turn, denied meddling and responded with a food embargo on the bloc's food products. In late June, the European Union officially extended its sanctions until January 31, 2020.