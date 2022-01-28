UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Poses No Threat To Belarus, Kiev Has Warm Ties With Belarusian People - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Ukraine Poses No Threat to Belarus, Kiev Has Warm Ties With Belarusian People - Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Ukraine does not pose any threat to Belarus, Kiev has warm relations with the Belarusian people, any forceful actions against Minsk are contrary to the interests of Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

"There are no threats to Belarus from Ukraine in principle, this is nonsense. We have very warm feelings for the Belarusian people and any forceful actions against Belarus are contrary to the interests of Ukraine. I want Minsk to hear it too," Reznikov told lawmakers in Kiev.

The minister also called accusation against Ukraine of allegedly preparing some kind of armed provocation in Donbas nonsense.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Kiev Belarus From

Recent Stories

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

25 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift project ..

DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

25 minutes ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

48 minutes ago
 IMF Praises China's Recovery From COVID-19, Urges ..

IMF Praises China's Recovery From COVID-19, Urges Steps to Inclusive, 'Green' Gr ..

25 minutes ago
 H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic l ..

H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic levels

30 minutes ago
 Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not De ..

Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not Depending on Market Conditions - ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>