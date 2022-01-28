Ukraine Poses No Threat to Belarus, Kiev Has Warm Ties With Belarusian People - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Ukraine does not pose any threat to Belarus, Kiev has warm relations with the Belarusian people, any forceful actions against Minsk are contrary to the interests of Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

"There are no threats to Belarus from Ukraine in principle, this is nonsense. We have very warm feelings for the Belarusian people and any forceful actions against Belarus are contrary to the interests of Ukraine. I want Minsk to hear it too," Reznikov told lawmakers in Kiev.

The minister also called accusation against Ukraine of allegedly preparing some kind of armed provocation in Donbas nonsense.