(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Ukraine in no way poses a threat to Russia despite the latter's massive disinformation campaign claiming to the contrary, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"(D)espite a massive Russian disinformation campaign, Ukraine is in no way posing a threat to Russia, or seeking a confrontation that would justify a Russian military intervention," Blinken said during a press briefing following an OSCE ministerial meeting in Sweden.