UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Posts Daily Coronavirus Case Record

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Ukraine posts daily coronavirus case record

Ukraine reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases Thursday as the ex-Soviet country faces a new wave of infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukraine reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases Thursday as the ex-Soviet country faces a new wave of infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

A government tally registered 32,393 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours -- the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday urged schools across the country to move their classes online.

Over the past week, the number of new cases has doubled, with the spike linked to the Omicron strain.

Ukraine, however, has recorded significantly fewer deaths in recent days than during the previous Covid wave in the autumn.

On Thursday, Kyiv reported 154 coronavirus-related deaths, compared to 700 to 800 fatalities a day in November.

After at first facing a sluggish vaccination drive, the country's authorities in October introduced proof of vaccination requirements for public places, such as schools and theatres.

Vaccination rates have since picked up and some 14.5 million Ukrainians have been fully vaccinated.

Ukraine has recorded more than 3.9 million coronavirus cases and over 99,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Ukraine October November Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Boy electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police ..

Boy electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station

2 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Considers Actions of Kyrgyz Border Forc ..

Tajikistan Considers Actions of Kyrgyz Border Forces as Aggression - Security So ..

2 minutes ago
 Industrialists feel insecure in SITE

Industrialists feel insecure in SITE

2 minutes ago
 ADC HQ, AC Cantt visit different areas to cover po ..

ADC HQ, AC Cantt visit different areas to cover polio refusal cases

2 minutes ago
 Canada, Ukraine Will Modernize FTA Deal to Boost T ..

Canada, Ukraine Will Modernize FTA Deal to Boost Trade - Ottawa

5 minutes ago
 6 SHOs served show cause notices over poor perform ..

6 SHOs served show cause notices over poor performance

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>