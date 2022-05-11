UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Prepares Another 'Bucha' Style Provocation In Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Ukraine Prepares Another 'Bucha' Style Provocation in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Ukrainian troops fired at six civilian vehicles in the Kharkiv region as part of a staged provocation against the Russian forces similar to the alleged civilian killings in the town of Bucha, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Tuesday.

"According to the available information, another bloody action following the 'Bucha' script (was set up). At the section of a road between the Staryi (Saltiv) and Novyi Saltiv settlements, soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces shot up six cars with white flags," Mizintsev said, adding that the crime was recorded by the experts of the Ukrainian armed forces' psychological operations.

He also noted that the Ukrainian artillery had shelled Russian positions from a residential area in Bila Krynytsya in Kherson region to provoke return fire on residential houses with civilians, who are held hostage by the territorial defense militants as human shields. Norwegian journalists were present at the scene to take photos and videos of Russia's alleged indiscriminate attacks against civilians, Mizintsev added.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Russia Vehicles Road Kherson Kharkiv From

Recent Stories

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

42 minutes ago
 Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Co ..

Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat IS - State D ..

43 minutes ago
 Three contractors held for over charging parking f ..

Three contractors held for over charging parking fee

43 minutes ago
 Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukra ..

Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukraine by Over 2 Weeks

45 minutes ago
 US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural D ..

US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural Defects Causing Hull Cracks - R ..

45 minutes ago
 Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - E ..

Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - Elysee Palace

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.