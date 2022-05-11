Ukraine Prepares Another 'Bucha' Style Provocation in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Ukrainian troops fired at six civilian vehicles in the Kharkiv region as part of a staged provocation against the Russian forces similar to the alleged civilian killings in the town of Bucha, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Tuesday.

"According to the available information, another bloody action following the 'Bucha' script (was set up). At the section of a road between the Staryi (Saltiv) and Novyi Saltiv settlements, soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces shot up six cars with white flags," Mizintsev said, adding that the crime was recorded by the experts of the Ukrainian armed forces' psychological operations.

He also noted that the Ukrainian artillery had shelled Russian positions from a residential area in Bila Krynytsya in Kherson region to provoke return fire on residential houses with civilians, who are held hostage by the territorial defense militants as human shields. Norwegian journalists were present at the scene to take photos and videos of Russia's alleged indiscriminate attacks against civilians, Mizintsev added.