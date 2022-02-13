(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Ukraine's Cabinet has prepared measures that will allow to continue flights in the country's airspace and Kiev will adopt them at a government meeting later in the day, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the country's presidential office, said Sunday.

"In order for flights to and from Ukraine to continue, the Ministry of Infrastructure has prepared during the day relevant draft government decisions that will help airlines deal with insurers. At 20:00 (18:00 GMT) a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers will be held, we expect they will be adopted then.

Even though we are talking about economic relations between private companies, the state will support Ukrainian air carriers so that insurance companies can be assured that they can fly to Ukraine and there are no problems," Tymoshenko wrote on Facebook.

Ukrainian SkyUp airline said earlier on Sunday that global insurance companies had notified Ukrainian air carriers about the termination of aircraft insurance when flying over the country due to the risk of hostilities, prompting owners to demand the urgent return of leased planes to the EU.