Ukraine Preparing for Second Stage of Counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Ukrainian troops are preparing to attempt the second stage of a large-scale counter-offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region in the coming days, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik.

"The enemy is already prepared for the second stage of a full-scale offensive. It can start any day, at any moment. They are currently trying to confuse our intelligence, so along the entire line of contact on the Zaporizhzhia front, they are constantly maneuvering and transferring troops. This is being done in order to hide the location of the main forces," Rogov explained.

He added that Ukrainian forces could concentrate the main blow for a breakthrough at any location of the front line.

"Over the past four weeks, they have conducted the maximum number of attempts at reconnaissance in combat, offensive options, breakthroughs, studying our reaction and interaction of units, plus regular shelling of our rear in order to hit infrastructure facilities - bridges, transport hubs, units, depots with equipment and ammunition, airfields," Rogov told Sputnik.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia, the latter being of Primary focus.