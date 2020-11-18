UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Preparing For Visit Of Moldovan President-Elect Sandu - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is working to organize the visit of Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu to the capital of Kiev, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday on Ukrainian channel 1+1.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Sandu on the victory in the Moldovan presidential election and invited her to visit Kiev.

"The first two telephone conversations, which were held by Sandu, were with the presidents of Ukraine and Romania, which is significant.

Our president has invited her to visit Ukraine, that is why we are already working on the organization of this visit," Kuleba said.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential election was held in Moldova, in which the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, Sandu won the race with 57.75 percent of the vote.

