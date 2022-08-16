UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Preparing Large-Scale Provocations Near Zaporizhzhia NPP -Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Kiev is preparing large-scale provocations in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is preparing large-scale provocations in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. To implement them, a separate regiment of radiation, chemical and biological protection troops, up to 1,000 strong, equipped with special sets of protective equipment for operations in conditions of radioactive contamination, as well as with technical means of RCB reconnaissance and control, has arrived in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region," Col.

Gen. Mizintsev said.

He said these provocations could pose a real threat to nuclear security not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe, and the Kiev regime and Western countries, according to an already worked out scenario with wide media coverage, will blame the Russian military for their possible consequences.

