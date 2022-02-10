(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Provocations by Ukraine's security service SBU and armed forces are being prepared on the demarcation line in Donbass and their "documentation" in the style of fake "White Helmets" in Syria, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said.

"Provocations by Ukraine's security service and armed forces are being prepared on the demarcation line in Donbas, and their 'documentation' in the style of fake 'White Helmets' in Syria. The contingent of the 'rapid deployment propaganda forces' of the Western media has been increased manifold in the same place," he said in an interview with the MK newspaper.